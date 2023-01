This morning, even with rain, dozens of people went to the Lido Bathing Complex for the first swim of the year.

Despite the weather conditions, the tradition was fulfilled, with good mood reigning among the bathers.

The entry fee – three euros – will revert entirely to Acreditar – Association of Parents and Friends of Children with Cancer.

The initiative included a warm-up session and soup.

From Diário Notícias

