New Year Fireworks – Do We Need A Change?

Tobi Hughes·
Madeira News

A lot of criticism on social media for the Fireworks this year, and I agree to many of the comments.

Same company every year, nothing changes, the worst for a good few years, to much smoke (cheap fireworks lead to this), nothing new or special.

Let me know in the poll below if you think we need a change to stay ahead or other countries.

You can leave your own comment also.

Tourists flock to the island year after year, and it’s becoming a bit or a repeat show now. If it’s your first time then you are going to love them.

This year the low cloud and fog didn’t help, and that we can’t do anything about. But I do believe we need a change, a new company and something different.

London is now one of the best firework shows throughout Europe, and well desvered to, I though the show and display was totally outstanding.

Tobi Hughes

9 Responses

  2. As it was our first time for new-year fireworks..we thought it was a good display. But have seen better on TV but this was live lots of big bangs to the left of us to the harbour was good but the ones to the right of us wasn’t as good .but that’s just my opinion

  3. I did vote in the poll, but it didn’t seem to count my vote. Not sure why. Anyway, as with so many other things in Madeira, when the same company seems to have certain contracts locked-up, you don’t see much innovation.

  4. We can spend 1 million euros in a great and innovative fireworks just on the seafront. But that will be no different to London, Sydney, Dubai, Berlin, etc. No one will travel to see a similar display to what they have home. Or we can spend 1 million euros and use the amazing Funchal amphiteatre that others don’t have. I think the 2nd option is the clever one. Those who reside here and are tired of it can always travel somewhere else to find something different.

  5. Unfortunately we could not stay on to see the fireworks this year we did see them in 2019 and thought they were amazing.I have watched the videos of this year’s 2022 display on YouTube I do agree a lot of smoke was present it didn’t seem to have the wow factor as previously seen the 8 mins did seem short for the display. We were contemplating to stay on after our 3 weeks Christmas stay but after a discussion with the reception at our hotel we couldn’t justify spending a extra £3000 for a week just to see 8 mins of a firework display and now to be honest I am glad we didn’t the prices did increase at all the hotels in Funchal and the Lido area for the New Year celebrations.

  6. I think there are not enough colours now – mainly red and yellow/white. In previous years they had lots of colour and really nice – purples, blues, greens etc. Don’t think they are helping by spreading the fireworks around the island more either – there was more impact the way it used to be with all the fireworks around the marina area. My vote wasn’t counted on the survey either by the looks of things.

  7. Perhaps if your comments page opened up properly, so that you could see what you are writing, folk, including myself, could leave a fair and balanced comment on what was a wonderful looking show.

  8. Time for a change, change is good
    Many other countries may not have as many fireworks as Madeira but they do change different displays every year and so on…

  9. If it’s the same company every year, is the June “competition” to perform the NY celebration a complete sham? If it’s done by the same company, it’s open to corruption, are there receipts for the 1.1 million euros? If not, it’s 5he perfect crime as the evidence literally goes up in smoke!

