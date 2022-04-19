FRANCESINHAS FESTIVAL STARTS THIS FRIDAY IN CÂMARA DE LOBOS

This Friday, the Festival de Francesinhas starts in Câmara de Lobos, the only possible destination for those who cannot resist this typical Porto dish, created in the 50s.

Extending until the 1st of May, during these ten days, the municipality will host three restaurants from Porto that traveled to Madeira to serve this delicacy in the traditional version or with chicken.

Cufra, Alicantina and Taberna Portuense are the spaces that will be present at the event, which takes place on Rua Nova da Praia, close to the Pestana Churchill Bay hotel and the Câmara de Lobos pier.

To accompany the creations of these references regarding the dish honored, there will be Coral beer and Francesinha Wine, which is characterized by being fresh, fruity and slightly carbonated.

