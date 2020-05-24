Log In Register
The large influx of bathers to Praia Formosa this summer Sunday, brings up again the problem of parking in that area.

The access road to the beach is almost blocked, making it sometimes impossible to move in both directions, since one of the lanes is used as a parking lot.

It’s disgusting that the parking issue here has not been sorted out, and puts danger to life as emergency services will find it very difficult to get to the beach. Being one of the busiest beaches on the island it just shows how much the Government care.

Remember that the highest maximum temperature until noon is 31.2 ° C recorded at Funchal Observatory.

From DN

7 Responses

  1. Clive Reply

    Why is it the government’s fault? Whatever happened to the common sense of motorists ? People should take responsibility for their actions rather than always need to be told how to behave.

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      Municipal roads and parking spaces are Council’s responsability not Government’s responsability. For some reason this blog points the finger to the government as the source of everything that goes wrong in the island. Good to see people enjoying good weather with nearly zero virus cases. I wish the government where I live “didn’t care” about its people like Madeira’s government “didn’t care” about theirs.

  2. Elaine Reply

    Although I agree with Clive I do believe that car parking should be considered during planning for any public spaces

  3. Russell Keeley Reply

    … I was down there yesterday ,, there’s an ideal massive piece of waste ground next to the road where all the cars park ,, hopefully someone will realise this could be used to ease the problem …

    • Alan Reply

      Exactly.
      The area where the Xmas funfair and the disused fuel business were have been empty for years.

  4. Michael T Reply

    There’s always parking problems there. The homeless black guy he try’s to sort out the parking. Best to park there early or take the bus we’re the bridge is and walk down.

  5. Nicola Reply

    I do understand how frustrating it can be, beach parking and emergency vehicle access are perennial problems in many countries, we even have similar problems here on the Isle of Wight especially in the Summer months.
    However I do think this piece comes across as a bit over dramatic given what is happening in the rest of the world.
    I think your Government and the people of Madeira have done an amazing job keeping Covid-19 down and that is what everyone should be focusing on at the moment. Not every country is as lucky as Madeira so please be thankful for what you have.

