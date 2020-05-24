The large influx of bathers to Praia Formosa this summer Sunday, brings up again the problem of parking in that area.

The access road to the beach is almost blocked, making it sometimes impossible to move in both directions, since one of the lanes is used as a parking lot.

It’s disgusting that the parking issue here has not been sorted out, and puts danger to life as emergency services will find it very difficult to get to the beach. Being one of the busiest beaches on the island it just shows how much the Government care.

Remember that the highest maximum temperature until noon is 31.2 ° C recorded at Funchal Observatory.

From DN