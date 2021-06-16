Clube Aventura da Madeira is organizing the 6th Edition of the “Funchal Sky Race”, a sporting event in the form of Skyrunning, scheduled to take place next Sunday, June 20, in the Funchal Ecological Park area, between 8:30 am and at 1:30 pm.

The event consists of two competitive mountain races, the Funchal Sky Race 21km 1400m D+ and the Funchal Mini Sky Race 10km 500m D+, starting and finishing at Chão da Lagoa, both with a circular route .

The main event FX SR 21Km 1400m D+ will constitute the Madeira Regional Sky Race Championship , and scores for the Portugal Sky Cup and Madeira Sky Cup, National and Madeira Club Trophy , and the FX MSR 10Km event scores for the cups of Portugal Youth, according to the 2021 competition calendar of the Federation of Camping and Mountaineering of Portugal (FCMP).

The event will have 125 participants.

From Jornal Madeira