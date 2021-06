There are eight new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in Madeira. These are three cases imported from Venezuela (1) and the Region of Lisbon and Tagus Valley (2) and five cases of local transmission, which are already associated with contacts of positive cases.

With nine more recovered cases to report, the Region now counts 61 active cases, of which 18 are imported cases and 43 are of local transmission.