Some vehicles have recently been vandalised in Paul do Mar.

According to DIÁRIO, several cars have been found with flat tires, namely some rent-a-car vehicles.

A situation that has already been reported to the Public Security Police.

One of my blog readers let me know his niece had two tyres slashed on their rental car Tuesday even along with another rental car.

If anyone has any information about these acts, they should contact the local police.

