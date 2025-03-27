Tourist in critical condition after falling from a cliff at Pico do Areeiro

The Madeiran Volunteer Firefighters (BVM) are conducting a complex and time-consuming search, rescue and rescue operation in the mountains of Pico do Areeiro. According to a source from the fire department, the victim is in a very serious condition after falling from a cliff 200-400m

The tourist, whose age has not yet been determined, was at the beginning of the recommended and authorized trail when he allegedly crossed the safety rail and headed towards a dangerous area, where he ended up slipping and falling.

Initially, the Civil Protection helicopter attempted to carry out the rescue, but the operation was aborted for safety reasons, given the impossibility of accessing the area where the victim is located. As such, the rescue mission is being conducted on land, forcing the BVM’s high-angle mountain rescue team to assemble specialized equipment to reach the location where the tourist is located and carry out the rescue.

According to information gathered, the injuries are extremely serious, requiring a coordinated and meticulous effort from the rescue teams. The Forest Police are also on site.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...