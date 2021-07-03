The criminal investigation judge decided not to apply preventive detention to Joe Berardo, but the Public Prosecutor’s Office asks for five million bail.

The national media is advancing that neither the entrepreneur nor his lawyer should go to the chair. Detained on Tuesday, Joe Berardo and André Luiz Gomes, respond for qualified fraud, qualified tax fraud, money laundering, computer falsehood, forgery, qualified breach of trust and embezzlement or destruction of objects placed under public authority.

