Blevins Franks Financial planning consultations in Madeira 15-19 October

Stephen Rankine, Chartered Financial Planner, will be in Funchal from 15th October to 19th October and is available for meetings on these dates. He can discuss investment options, pensions, and explain the key differences and potential issues with holding existing UK pensions and/or investments under post-Brexit rules, as well as the specific advantages that Portugal offers. If these dates are not suitable, you can arrange a telephone meeting instead, at a day and time to suit you.

To arrange a meeting, contact Stephen on:

stephen.rankine@blevinsfranks.com

214 819 999

www.blevinsfranks.com

