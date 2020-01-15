In order to mark the Moroccan Martyrs’ Day, the year in which the 800th anniversary of the martyrdom of the first Franciscan friars is celebrated, the Funchal Museum of Sacred Art (MASF) promotes a visit tomorrow between 13.15 and 14.00 tomorrow.

The aim is to explore the historical, cultural and religious context of the cult of relics, putting into dialogue the different typologies present in the temporary exhibition that celebrates the foundation of the 450th anniversary of the Jesuit College in Funchal, and the exemplars in permanent exhibition, six of them from of the missing São Francisco Convent of Funchal.

The value of the visit will be 2 euros and you can make your registration at: http://masf.eventbrite.pt .