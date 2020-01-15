Today, in Funchal, Paço de Arcos roller hockey goalkeeper, Énio Abreu, died, who had been hospitalised for a month at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital in Funchal. This is the article I placed on my blog.

The information was provided by the club through its Facebook page. “It is with deep regret and dismay that we report that our friend and colleague Énio Abreu, after an arduous struggle for survival and the day that he made precisely one month of internment, could not survive the trial he was in. He died this Wednesday, in the early afternoon, at the Central Hospital of Madeira ”, the club notes.

The athlete accompanied the team to Madeira for a match with Marítimo, counting for the III roller hockey division, having been assisted at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious pneumonia.

Taken from DN