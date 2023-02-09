CONTINENTE ORGANIZES ‘OPEN DAY’ TO ATTRACT NEW PRODUCERS IN MADEIRA

On the 15th of February, Continente organizes an open day at the Escola Agrícola da Madeira with the aim of attracting new fruit and vegetable producers to the brand.

This initiative has the support of the regional government of Madeira and the presence of the Regional Secretary for Agriculture and Rural Development, Humberto Vasconcelos.

José Carlos Salvado, Director of Operations for Continente in Madeira, says that “MC is open to all farmers who want to work with us or who want to know how we work in Continente stores. regions with the best that is made on the island of Madeira. In 2022, Continente bought more than 4 thousand tons of fresh products locally and we hope, once again, to continue to surpass these numbers.”

The Madeira Agricultural School as the venue for this open day symbolizes the importance of local production and the support that MC wants to continue to provide to the development of regional agriculture. This open day will be open to all fruit and vegetable producers in the Madeira region who are interested in working with Modelo Continente supermarkets. In this session, among other topics, the program contracts that are made with producers that guarantee Modelo Continente’s commitment in the purchase and sale of products in Modelo Continente stores in the Madeira region will be made known.

“We want to continue to value Madeiran products and to work ever closer and in conjunction with regional producers” reflects the official.

The Continente brand has been present in Madeira since 1996 and currently promotes 1100 jobs with the support of 80 local producers who supply the stores. In the region, Continente supports 36 social institutions on a daily basis.

From Jornal Madeira

