CORONAVIRUS PATIENT HAS RETURNED TO THE HOUSE WHERE HE WAS CONFINED.

The technical engineer of the Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure infected with coronavirus will have left the house where he was confined.

The complaint came from a neighbour, duly identified, who observed the patient’s departure and reported the situation to the authorities, calling the team that is allocated to the control of patients at home, who noted his absence.

At this point, the patient is already back in the house referred by the authorities, offering no danger to public health.

From JM