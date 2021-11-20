Vaccination in Ribeira Brava carried out in order of arrival

At the Ribeira Brava health center, people with appointments for flu vaccines and against covid-19 are being informed that they will only be attended to in order of arrival. The line, at 9:30 am this morning, already had more than 80 people, from the entrance of the health center to the emergency area.

The manifest interest of the population will, as happened yesterday, force a few hours of waiting in line.

This I guess will be the case for all centers as they are all very busy with many people attending.

From Diário Notícias

