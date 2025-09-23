Why are the Authorities allowing the Fanal Forest to be destroyed

Here is very important writing from Henrique Costa Neves, the Former Director of Natural Park of Madeira since its legal creation 1982.

Please share this knowledge and help Fanal forest to start recover..

THE AGONY OF FANAL

Fanal, July 18, 2025. Lots of cars, lots of cars and people. Too many people!…

Fanal is becoming unrecognizable, and everything you see there is in excess. There are trees, Tis, standing dead; on the ground, you see dismembered, dead trunks of centuries-old trees that are giving up on life. But, most embarrassing to see are the already extensive areas of exposed red earth. Excessive human trampling is completely destroying the herbaceous cover in some areas. The land is dry and tamped down, with no more vegetation to retain atmospheric moisture. Added to this, cows devour the foliage of the Tis, preventing these trees from regenerating and perpetuating.

The Til is characterized by its great longevity, as it sprouts shoots from the base of the trunk, which then transform into new trunks that last for centuries. However, cows love the Til’s leaves, preventing the tree from perpetuating itself.

The Til’s of Fanal were certainly already there when Madeira was discovered. They are most likely thousands of years old… But they are dying.

The most astonishing thing is that, apparently, no one with responsibility for this area seems to realize what is happening!!!…

The Fanal as we know it today is nothing more than the skeleton of what was once a lush, ancient Laurissilva Forest. The shrubs and endemic vegetation that formed the transition from the large trees to the ground have disappeared, as has the low herbaceous vegetation, essential for the organic enrichment of the forest soil and for capturing and retaining moisture and atmospheric rainfall.

FANAL CHRONOLOGY

In November 1982, through Regional Legislative Decree 14/82/M, the Madeira Natural Park was created. Fanal was classified as a Rest and Silence Area, reserved for “recreational contemplation and exclusively pedestrian access.”

In November 1983, the Laurissilva Forest, including Fanal, was classified as a Biogenetic Reserve by the Council of Europe.

In December 1999, the Laurissilva Forest was granted the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage status.

The Laurissilva Forest is part of the European Natura 2000 network as a Habitat of Community Interest.

With the advent of the new millennium, however, everything began to change. For the worse.

Asphalt was being laid to Fanal, with great enthusiasm from the entities that were supposed to safeguard the interests of the natural resources they then protected.

And now we have a Fanal rapidly heading towards ecological collapse.

It is quite clear that something must be done, quickly and for a long time. I believe that a significant area of Fanal should be COMPLETELY FENCED, to prevent the entry of people or animals. This action would continue indefinitely, while the biological regeneration of that area is monitored.

A helping hand could be provided by the careful planting of species that were once present there, and close attention could be paid to the potential emergence of invasive plants.

Complementing this action with clear information to be posted on site, clearly explaining what is being done. This would certainly gain public understanding and acceptance. If nothing is done, future generations will certainly not forgive the negligence, inertia and incompetence that led to the disappearance of a corner of exceptional beauty and natural and heritage value on Madeira Island.

Written by: Henrique Costa Neves

-Former Director of Natural Park of Madeira since its legal creation 1982.

-Responsible for conducting the application to UNESCO of Laurisilva da Madeira (Laurel Forest Madeira) to be considered World Heritage, which was obtained with success in 1999.

-Developed a board and consistent scientific survey in the whole occuring area of Laurisilva, published in a book in 1999.

