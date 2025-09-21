New Right condemns “abandonment” of new Porto Santo health unit

What is Albuquerque doing with all the taxes, tourist taxes , and Levada taxes, as very little of it is helping the locals. Money wasted everywhere, while his people live in poverty.

Below from Jornal Madeira

Nova Direita visited the site where the new Porto Santo health unit is being built, where it says it saw “the neglect in which the project is found”.

“It’s a shame and a complete scandal to see public money spent on a hospital, which is certainly the most important project for Porto Santo, but is rotting due to lack of continuity,” the party condemns, alleging that the facility is already being used for drug use.

For the New Right, this demonstrates “that the PSD regional government is not at all concerned about the health of the Porto Santo population.” Therefore, Paulo Azevedo, along with Miguel Ornelas, head of the Porto Santo New Right group, will request the intervention of the representative of the Republic “so that he can hold President Miguel Albuquerque accountable for the mismanagement of public funds.”

The party also denounces the current “several public road construction projects, which include several potholes, some abandoned.” “We spoke to someone who is well-versed in the matter and says there’s a constant shortage of materials. The person in charge orders holes dug on orders from above just to show off that they’re doing a lot of work, but in reality, it’s just to deceive the people of Porto Santo. As is to be expected at this election time, the PSD is very fond of building projects, a good way to deceive the people,” he concludes.

