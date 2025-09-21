Tugboat activated to assist in the docking of the Lobo Marinho

Ship suffered only paint damage after attempting to dock, due to strong winds.

Adverse weather conditions forced a tugboat to be deployed to assist in docking the ship Lobo Marinho at the Port of Funchal.

To DIÁRIO, Carlos Perdigão Santos, administrator of Porto Santo Line, explains that the ship only suffered damage to the paint after trying to dock at the Port of Funchal, having been diverted to the São Lázaro pier.

Initially, a 20-knot wind was forecast, but upon arriving in Funchal, the ship’s captain encountered a 34-knot wind, which made docking attempts difficult.

Passengers on the ‘Lobo Marinho’ were informed that due to the wind it would be necessary to tow the ship to the landing stage.

Video Rui Silva

Passengers on the ship, which is docked at Pier 6, in a safe area, were informed that they could disembark at that location, however, vehicles could not leave.

According to what was possible to determine, another tugboat will be needed to try to help the ship dock at Pontinha.

The situation aroused the curiosity of many people who were watching the ship’s maneuvers on site.

The president of the Port Administration of the Autonomous Region of Madeira (APRAM) and the administrator of Porto Santo Line are present.

From Diário Notícias

