It rained 11.1 liters in one hour on Pico do Areeiro

A nice change in the weather brings rain to much of the island.

This Sunday, the last full day of summer 2025, will be marked by heavy rain, particularly in Pico do Areeiro, where 11.1 liters per square meter fell in one hour (mm/1h), a figure that met the IPMA yellow warning criteria. The rainfall fell primarily in the highlands and on the northern coast of Madeira, also extending to Porto Santo.

Accumulated until midday: Pico do Areeiro 15.0 mm, Chão do Areeiro 10.7 mm, Santana 10.1 mm, Santo da Serra 9.3 mm, Porto Moniz 6.5 mm, São Vicente 2.9 mm, Ponta de São Jorge 2.7 mm, Porto Santo/Airport 2.3 mm, Pico Alto 1.6 mm and Santa Cruz/Airport 1.1 mm.

Astronomically, the Autumn equinox occurs at 7:20 pm tomorrow, Monday, the 22nd, officially marking the beginning of the new season.

