Night temperatures exceed 27ºC

The early hours of this Friday into Saturday were once again hot in Madeira, with highs of 27.2 ºC in Cancela/SRPC (10:00 pm) and 27.1 ºC in Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo (7:20 am). Other stations also recorded highs above 25 ºC, such as Funchal/Lido Cancela/SRPC (25.2 ºC at 3:40 am), Funchal/Lido (25.2 ºC at 7:40 am) and Selvagem Grande (25.5 ºC at 1:20 am).
Only the stations in the Areeiro area – Chão do Areeiro and Pico do Areeiro – maintained air temperatures below 20 ºC, with the lowest minimum temperature recorded being 13.6 ºC at Pico do Areeiro (7:20 am).
The night was once again considered tropical – with a minimum temperature above 20ºC – at 11 of the 20 active IPMA meteorological stations in the archipelago.
Some rainfall was also recorded (up to 8:00 am), although not very significant, at the end of the morning in the western area (Prazeres and Ponta do Pargo) and at the top of the island (Pico do Areeiro).