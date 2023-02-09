Lobo Marinho is back after 5 weeks of Maintenance

After several weeks of stopping for its usual annual maintenance, Lobo Marinho is back in the Region.

Remember that the ship made its last trip on the 5th of January, and then went to the shipyards in Viana do Castelo.

Meanwhile, five weeks later, Lobo Marinho is already in Madeiran waters, resuming connections between Madeira and Porto Santo in the morning, on the 10th of February.

It should be noted, however, that there is a new price list, which includes an increase slightly below inflation and which comes into force on this first trip.

The increase is 7.03% for cargo and 7.04% for passengers.

From Jornal Madeira

