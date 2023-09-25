ALBUQUERQUE DOES NOT MAKE STATEMENTS – NOTHING WILL CHANGE

Upon returning to Quinta Vigia, after lunch, Miguel Albuquerque continues without revealing the future of the Government.

The president did not make statements to journalists.

From Jornal Madeira

The island will continue to suffer from all his corruption, and all the large families he is in with, it’s no longer an island for the Madeirans, as they are having to leave with the high prices of everyday living, rents and property prices, and he will continue to feed the rich, and enjoy building more and more of what we don’t need.

What we do need is more competition, more choice of supermarkets, will we see it? Of course not, not if he can’t have his share, or it helps his family and friends. Everything on this island is made difficult, especially if you are a foreign investe, they will make everything and anything as difficult as possible, and this goes right back to the Blandys trying to get their feet on the island, and nothing will change.

Over tourism will continue, with to many rental cars as we all know and have seen, lack of bin areas or emptying of bins in most tourist locations leaving rubbish everywhere, lack of WC facilities to cater for the demand, lack of repairs and maintenance on most of the trails along with all the rubbish along them destroying the pleasant walks they once were.

If you are a tourist and think going to these places on the tourist trail with several 100 others is enjoyable, then how wrong you are, it used to be very please before covid, but now it’s just a mission, and more of a stress than a relaxed time.

It’s the Madeirans and those with young families on the island I feel sorry for, they should be the number one priority, and it’s these peopke that help keep all the traditions. With the high food prices, rental and property prices, the high tax, and social security, they are just killing themselves trying to keep their heads above water.

Just my opinion and what I see for myself with my own eyes..

