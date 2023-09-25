‘COSTA FORTUNA’ DOCKED AT THE PORT OF FUNCHAL WITH 3,020 PEOPLE ON BOARD

The ‘Costa Fortuna’ is returning to Funchal for another stopover, with 3,020 people on board. The bay also received three mega-yachts that are on a transatlantic journey, originating in Gibraltar.

The ship arrived from Tenerife, with 2,076 passengers and 942 crew, for a 10-hour stopover.

Departs at 6pm for Barcelona, ​​the last stop of this 14-night cruise that began in that city on the 14th. It made stops in Marseille, Savona, Civitavecchia, Málaga, Fuerteventura, Las Palmas, Tenerife and, now, Funchal.

Of the three mega-yachts moored at the Port of Funchal, the first to leave is the ‘Gene Chaser’, tomorrow, at 7pm, for Miami, after having stayed in Madeira for 58 hours. Built in 2021, it has 9 crew on board and is aimed at the luxury market.

On September 27th, the ‘Arkadia’ departs, after a 108-hour stopover in Madeira. This is another luxury yacht that is on a repositioning trip to the southern hemisphere.

Finally, the ‘Jamaica Bay’ leaves Madeira at 8pm on the 29th, after a stay of 172 hours. She heads to Hamilton, with 12 crew, on board.

Remember that from June until today, 18 mega-yachts have docked in Porto Funchal, the vast majority coming from Gibraltar and Palma de Mallorca. Three of them were also on the island of Porto Santo.

From Jornal Madeira

