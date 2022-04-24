Madeira Rum Festival ‘fills’ Avenida Arriaga

Today is the last day of the Madeira Rum festival. During the afternoon, the event was visited by many tourists and rum lovers.

João Ferreira, one of the rum producers, told DIÁRIO that the festival was a great success and that the vast majority of tasters are tourists.

He added that tourists are amazed at the existence of so much variety and that many came on purpose for this festival, as they are connoisseurs and specialists in rum.

The president of the Instituto do Vinho e Bordado e do Artesanato (IVBAM), Paula Jardim, gives a very positive assessment of the IV edition of the Madeira Festival Rum.

