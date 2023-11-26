FUNCHAL HAS OFFICIALLY ENTERED THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT

The president of Funchal City Council, Pedro Calado, today inaugurated Aldeia Natal, an event organized by the municipality that will run until January 6th, at Praça do Município.

To the joy of many children present, Father Christmas arrived early in Funchal to welcome visitors to the village.

After the success of previous years, the square is once again transformed into an entertainment space dedicated to children and families, with a calendar of activities for the entire Christmas season.

On the occasion, the mayor, addressing the children who were in the space, highlighted that “it is for these children and the smiles on their faces that we set up the Christmas Village”.

Before what was the great moment, Pedro Calado reinforced that it was “with great care” that everything was created, assured the mayor, satisfied with the result.

“This entire team prepared this route with great care”, he reiterated.

The arrival of Santa Claus and his reindeer, to the sound of lots of music, delighted the youngest who took the opportunity to record the moment.

Like this: Like Loading...