Thanks to AJ for sending me these photos taken by Cais do Carvão close to the lido in Funchal.

The Portuguese Man O’War can give a nasty sting and their tentacles can grow to 50 meters.

If you are swimming in the ocean along the south coast give the surface of the ocean a quick scan, they are fairly easy to spot on the surface, with a blue pink colour.

