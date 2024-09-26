Several initiatives mark World Tourism Day in Madeira

The Madeira Promotion Association and the Regional Secretariat for Economy, Tourism and Culture, through the Regional Tourism Directorate, are preparing a series of activities to be carried out within the scope of World Tourism Day, which is celebrated this Friday, September 27th. The surprises are for visitors to Madeira and Porto Santo, but also for those who pass by the Lisbon Tourist Information Office.

With the aim of promoting the destination, raising awareness of the island’s diverse offerings and, above all, hearing tourists’ opinions and suggestions, several performances by folklore groups are planned in places such as Praça do Povo, Funchal Maritime Station and the Central Plaza of Avenida Arriaga (Funchal), Forte de São Bento (Ribeira Brava), the city center of Santana, Avenida 1.ºde Maio in Ponta do Sol, Madeira Airport and Largo do Pelourinho in Porto Santo.

Flowers, candy necklaces and typical Madeira products (such as bananas) will be distributed to tourists at various Tourist Information Offices in the region and in Lisbon. There will also be opportunities throughout the day at Praça do Povo (Funchal) to promote the Madeira Brand and interact with tourists passing by.

In addition to these gifts, it will be possible to visit all the spaces under the supervision of the Regional Directorate of Culture free of charge: Frederico de Freitas House-Museum, Quinta das Cruzes Museum, Madeira Photography Museum – Atelier Vicente’s, MUDAS, Madeira Contemporary Art Museum, Madeira Ethnographic Museum, Colombo House – Museum of Porto Santo and Portuguese Discoveries, Santa Clara Convent, Faial Fort, Quinta Magnólia – Cultural Center, João Carlos Abreu Universe of Memories, John Dos Passos Cultural Center, Torre do Capitão – Historic and Museum Center of Santo Amaro, São João Baptista do Pico Fortress, Solar do Aposento, Brum do Canto Museum Center, Solar de São Cristóvão and São Tiago Fortress.

From Daily News

