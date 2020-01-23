According to data provided by IVBAM – Madeira Wine, Embroidery and Handicraft Institute, IP, in 2019, the sale of “Madeira” fortified wine was around 3.2 million liters, generating 18.7 million euros in revenue first sale. Compared to 2018, there were decreases of 6.0% and 2.9% in quantity and value, respectively.

In 2019, the national market showed a negative evolution in the quantities of -1.0%, but in value there was an increase of + 1.5%, driven by sales made to the Mainland (+ 41.8%, in quantity ) which exceeded 1.0 million euros, + 38.6% compared to the previous year, while those made in the Region, showed decreases of 7.5% and 5.6% in quantity and value, respectively.

In turn, the extra-Community market registered a reduction in the quantities sold (-2.0%); in terms of value, there was an increase (+ 1.7%). With regard to the Community market, both the quantities sold and the revenue from first sale decreased (-9.1% and -8.7% respectively).

Taken from DN