It’s almost here….

One of the busiest and most popular nights of the year in Funchal is almost underway.

Noite do Mercado this evening in Funchal, where the streets around the market area will begin to fill very soon. If its your first time then enjoy the atmosphere, wear something Christmassy, and don’t for get to have a tangerine poncha and the popular pork roll marinated with wine and garlic.

If you have been to this night in the past, then you know what to expect, and this year, the first year where its all back to normal after the covid pandemic, promises to be one of the busiest.

The night will be dry and mild, so no need for big coats, or you will just end up catmrrying them around, carry as little as possible and keep your eye on your belongings.

Have a great night all and if you see me say hi… 😊😊😊

Photos from past market nights.

Like this: Like Loading...