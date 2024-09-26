‘Madeira a Vespa 2024’ will have the participation of 126 bikes

The ‘Madeira a Vespa 2024’ project is heading towards its third edition, to be held from 4 to 6 October, and is already considered an absolute success by the organization, with the participation of 126 Vespas.

“At the moment we have 211 participants registered, including our ‘marados’, and we will be expecting 126 ”, stated Luís Abreu, president of the Vespas Association, mentioning that this edition has the participation of 26 clubs, some of which are not associated with Vespa Portugal.

Another highlight of this third edition of the project is the strong female presence. “We also have a record number of registered ladies. There are five drivers and 70 passengers”, revealed Hugo, another member of the association. Despite this event, which has also attracted families, five children took part, a sign of the family atmosphere that ‘Madeira a Vespar’ promotes.

Like this: Like Loading...