Maritime Police seize six fishing traps on the south coast of Madeira

Six fishing traps were seized yesterday, May 8, by the Maritime Police off the south coast of Madeira Island. The operation was conducted by the Local Command of the Maritime Police of Funchal, with the support of the Madeira Detachment of the Forensic Diving and Underwater Police Operations Group.

The seizure took place as part of an inspection operation targeting recreational boating, commercial maritime fishing and recreational fishing activities. The aim of the operation was to reinforce compliance with current legal standards and ensure the preservation of marine resources in the region.

From Jornal Madeira

