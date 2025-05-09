Tourists use recreational areas in the mountains to camp

Locals reported to JM the improper occupation of support spaces with barbecues by foreign campers.

Some leisure areas located in the mountains, equipped with support structures such as barbecue huts, are being used, according to a complaint from a reader, inappropriately by foreign tourists to spend the night.

The complaint comes from regular visitors to these spaces, who are warning about the situation.

It should be noted that JM recently reported that some tourists also used support infrastructures at the Guindaste viewpoint to perform their hygiene.

8 Responses

  1. Are you surprised with increased tourism brings increased problems including the something for nothing trailer trash

    1. That something for nothing only works for locals. Everyone else needs to pay something to get onto the island,

  2. So why are the locals reporting this to the JM and not the Policia Forestal who are the enforcement authourity ?

  3. The best thing to do is to politely approach them and tell them they are misusing public property and that you would be very happy to help them remove their laundry, tents, etc which are forbidden. Make sure that you take video and get the license plate # from their car, if possible. JM cannot do anything to help the situation. Call the police instead and let the trespassers know you are doing so. Do we want this to stop or simply complain? If we want it to stop we have to be active.

  4. I’m not surprised increased tourism brings increased problems, surprised if it didn’t but have you an answer ? Mine is a Police presence with the culprits escorted off site. Social media will tell the world not to try it in Madeira.

  5. Not that I’m defending the tourists but I know of groups on the island who have invited me to participate in a 2 day hike with overnight camping in nature…they appear to believe thay are doing no wrong ’embracing’ nature in this way. It’s down to the Forest Police to clamp down on this. At this point I see no joy in going to places I value on the island [ which I now call home] and just walking in a regimented line because of sheer volume. People get irritated if they can’t get past you, they don’t enjoy the beaty around them, just ticking the box that they have walked a particular route. Sorry, rant over. Bom fin de semana tudos 🙂

  6. I think it is absolutely disgusting what is happening to a beautiful island. I am glad our timeshare of many years finished before all this abuse of the island happened.
    Sheila D

  7. I’m sure the current government and the secretary of tourism see absolutely nothing wrong with this! All they are interested in is the number of tourists flying to the island.
    Its the classic policy of, “never mind the quality, just look at the numbers”!

