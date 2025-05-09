Tourists use recreational areas in the mountains to camp

Locals reported to JM the improper occupation of support spaces with barbecues by foreign campers.

Some leisure areas located in the mountains, equipped with support structures such as barbecue huts, are being used, according to a complaint from a reader, inappropriately by foreign tourists to spend the night.

The complaint comes from regular visitors to these spaces, who are warning about the situation.

It should be noted that JM recently reported that some tourists also used support infrastructures at the Guindaste viewpoint to perform their hygiene.

From Jornal Madeira

