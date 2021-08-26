The Region will receive, on August 30, another 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and by September 20 there will be another 31,000 doses. The guarantee was given this morning to the Health Secretary, Pedro Ramos, by Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo, and the numbers were announced just before the visit of the Breast Cancer Screening Center located at the Dr. Agostinho Cardoso Center, in Funchal .

The possibility of having a third dose of the vaccine, Pedro Ramos says that this is a situation that is still under study, although he said that the INSA and DGS data lead to believe that there is less effectiveness of the mRNA vaccines in the Delta variant. This may necessitate the need for the third dose, but this is still under review.

From Diário Notícias