The German company Aida is going to carry out tomorrow, in the port of Funchal, an unexpected transhipment operation (‘turnaround’) of 1,500 passengers of the ship ‘AIDAnova’, as revealed by RTP-Madeira this evening. This operation should have taken place in the Canaries but was canceled due to the Sahara dust that affects those Spanish islands and transferred to Madeira.

As a result of this change, today planes will arrive in Madeira from Germany with passengers that tomorrow will board the ‘AIDAnova’. These tourists will spend the night in hotels in Funchal. In turn, a few hundred passengers will disembark on Monday at the port of Funchal and travel to their countries of origin on flights departing from Madeira Airport.

As RTP recalled, last December a similar situation occurred, but in reverse. A ‘Mein Schiff Herz’ passenger transhipment operation was canceled due to bad weather conditions at Madeira Airport and transferred to the Canaries.

From Diário Notícias