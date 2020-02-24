A woman, in her fifties, was lost yesterday afternoon, during a levada in the Porto Moniz area. When she lost herself in the group with which she was walking, the woman asked for help from the firefighters and was taken by two members of the São Vicente / Porto Moniz Volunteer Firefighters and the Forest Police to the road.

According to a source at that fire department, the woman was in good health and had no injuries, she was just nervous.

The same source also said that the woman was about 45 minutes from the road, the time it took the firefighters to find her. He also said that he was walking with a group of friends but that he ended up getting lost, not giving the reason for why that happend.

It took two members of that corporation and the Forest Police to find the lady who was in an area about 45 minutes down the road and who, although very physically fit, was very anxious.

