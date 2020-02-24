This morning and for the second consecutive day, Funchal breaks the record for maximum temperature in February, since they started recording records, having reached 28.6 degrees centigrade in the last hour. However, the highest value of the maximum temperature recorded in the morning of this Monday, February 24th, was felt in the Sitio do Lugar de Baixo, Parish and Municipality of Ponta do Sol, where the mercury at 11 am already marked 29, 4 degrees, exceeding the absolute maximum value (29.1ºC) that had been recorded in Porto Moniz on the 4th of February.

After last Friday Funchal registered the coldest day of this winter, with the maximum temperature not exceeding 15.9 degrees (Observatory), on the following day, Saturday, the sharp rise in temperature was confirmed, achieved with practically another ten degrees, with the maximum in Funchal reaching 25.8 degrees (Lido).

From DN

I really love this dry warm heat, I hate the humid heat we are used to, so when we get the Leste I love it, it such a different heat, and for me more comfortable, especially with the breeze that comes with it.