Thanks to Steve Basnett for this article and his thoughts, a regular visitor to the island, who enjoys the Madeiran lifestyle.

Madeira is allowing visitors who have had the two jabs to come to the island without the need to test before they arrive. This is a gesture of good faith and decency and trust in those who visit, typical of the Madeiran culture and its welcoming people.
It is premised on the fact that risks are lower if visitors have been fully vaccinated, although as we should all know by now, no vaccine is 100% effective. It is still possible for people who have been fully vaccinated to transmit Covid.
So, Madeira’s gesture still relies on visitors following the guidelines on the island, which are not hugely restrictive, and very well thought through. For example, the wearing of masks while inside publicly accessible buildings, but which you can completely take off, say, while sat down at a table inside a bar or restaurant.
Comments have been heard and read which make various counterpoints to Madeiran measures, including that it is ‘personal choice’ whether you wear a mask or keep a little distance. Although that may be the line being said in England, Madeiran authorities have actually been following the science. And it has worked. Well, at least it has to a greater degree than many other places around the world.
Firstly, respect for the Madeiran people, what they have done, the sacrifices they have made, and the fact that we have an extraordinary destination to return to relatively safely because of their efforts. That should be enough to respect and follow their guidelines.
But if for some reason that is not enough, then for the visitors booked to visit in the coming months. Should individuals take it upon themselves to ignore measures right now, then they jeopardise the wonderful and unique situation as it is, and put at risk Madeira having to shut down their relatively open entry requirements in the near future.
Above all, enjoy the island, the people and everything Madeira can offer right now which other places can’t. When out in the wilds on a levada walk without anyone else around for miles, fling off that mask and breathe in that fresh air. But when close to others, pop it back on. Even if the locals aren’t. Especially so, really. The Indian or any other variant won’t come to Madeira through local transmission. It’ll be from someone who arrived on the island from somewhere else. Like any one of us.
When your opportunity to visit comes, it is because those who went before you were considerate enough and thoughtful enough to abide by the ways, and not bugger the whole lot up for you.

Tobi Hughes

11 Responses

  1. Karen Trimble Reply

    If we have 2 jabs do we still have to take Airport test on arrival and wait in hotel for results

    • Steve B Reply

      If you’ve got the proof of the two jabs, Karen, Madeira will welcome you in without the need for any test.

  2. Jim H Reply

    I echo your sentiments entirely, Steve, although I’m not sure I would have said “fling” off the face covering, we don’t want to see discarded masks littering the beautiful surroundings…!!!

    Respect for the people and their lifestyle plus the scenic beauty has kept us returning for many years.

    • Steve B Reply

      How did you know, Jim? The first time I wrote it, I put ‘tear off that mask’ and replaced it with fling. Not much better either way. I will be deeply ashamed if this leads to even one mask being flung and not popped back on at a later moment. Some say my writing is a bit like littering.

  3. Jill Platts Reply

    Make sure you sign onto Madeirasafe App two weeks before travel and complete it every day. Then generates you a QR code which remember to screenshot in case no reception inside airport. You check in using QR code and it’s straightforward

    • Steve B Reply

      Yes, Jill – and the MadeiraSafe App is very good. It does what it needs to do very well. It’s simple, it works, and there’s a nice little bonus feature.

  4. cheapscrew Reply

    Steve. Are your comments applicable only to UK visitors? Or, has Madeira overridden the current EU recommendation/requirement that visitors from countries such as Canada are prohibited from visiting any EU country?

    • Antonio Lamas Reply

      Under the current regulations you are not allowed to board a plane in the US/Canada on a flight to Europe if the reason for travel is not essential. That is to be reviewed on the 7th or 9th of June I believe I read somewhere.

    • Steve B Reply

      Firstly, what Antonio said. Whatever Antonio writes is always high quality advice, well put and to the point. In the long-term, my comments are to all visitors wherever they may be from and in an inclusive way. But the bit about ‘counterpoint’ arguments, I’m afraid they have all come from fellow Englishmen, and I’m ashamed to be associated in any way with that way of thinking. In the meantime, I will see your cheapscrew and raise you a massive box with a solid nipple.

  5. Alison macdonald Reply

    Don’t worry. We will observe every Covid rule when we get to Madeira. Wouldn’t dream of doing anything else.

    • Steve B Reply

      I’ve no doubt, Alison – sometimes you can just tell who the right sort is. Have a great time.

