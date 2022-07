The ‘second round’ of the Summer Opening Festival has already started.

Like the first two days of concerts, on this second and last weekend the doors of Parque de Santa Catarina opened at 6 pm and the audience gradually increased for another night that promises to be memorable.

The main stage ‘Moche Stage’ receives today Van Zee, Capicua, Valete, Regula and Plutónio.

As for ‘Azáfama Electrónica’, Michael Yang, Xinobi and Hernandez will play.

Like this: Like Loading...