The days with more sun and less clouds in Madeira should return from this Thursday and to last at least until the end of next week, which should be marked by warm weather. In between, the strong wind should also be felt in the usual places, with any usual constraints.

The cloudy wet weather of recent days changes from the 12th onwards, with days consistent with summer, confirming the trend of the weather forecast. According to Victor Prior, from Thursday onwards “it is expected that the skies are generally light cloudy or clear, with no significant precipitation being expected”

From August 15th “associated with the hot and dry tropical air mass, originating in the African continent, it is expected an increase in air temperature, which is more significant in mountainous regions and a marked decrease in the relative humidity of the air to values ​​that can be lower than 30%, particularly in mountainous regions”, he warns. Temperatures will rise above 30° in many areas.

As for the wind, until the end of this week, Thursday and Friday should be the windiest days.

The person responsible for IPMA in Madeira says that “the prevailing wind from the northwest will be, in general, light to moderate (10 to 35 km/h), and may be temporarily strong (up to 45 km/h) in the highlands and in the extremes of the east. and west of Madeira island on the 12th and 13th”.

Thus last week was ‘rainy’ in Santa Cruz and Porto Santo

The first week of August was particularly ‘rainy’ in Santa Cruz and Porto Santo. The precipitation values ​​registered by the meteorological stations present levels that almost double the normal precipitation value for the month of August in the respective localities.

In Santa Cruz/Aeroporto the precipitation calculated from the 2nd to the 8th of August (15.2 mm) is equivalent to 183%, and in Porto Santo (8.1 mm) to 176%.

In seven of the IPMA reference stations in Madeira and Porto Santo, it was in Santo da Serra where it rained the most (30.0 mm) although this still only corresponds to 69% of normal in the hottest month of the year.

Only at Ponta do Sol/Lugar de Baixo there was no record of precipitation.

Significant was also the warm weather that was felt on the north coast of Madeira. The three northern municipalities registered yellow warning values ​​for hot weather, with extremes of the maximum temperature above 25 degrees centigrade, with emphasis on 28.7 ºC, on Saturday, the 7th, in Porto Moniz.

From Diário Notícias