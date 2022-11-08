LUXURY YACHT KISMET IS BACK IN FUNCHAL PORT

The luxury mega yacht Kismet returned to Porto do Funchal today. Coming from London, despite being a regular visitor to Madeira, there was no scheduled stop, so it is estimated that it is a technical stopover for supply.

Last year, Kismet was on sale for 169 million euros. The rental, for a week, costs around 1.2 million euros, being a vessel 95 meters long and 15 meters high.

This Tuesday is the day of three stopovers in Pontinha, namely Seabourn Sojourn, which docked at 8 am, and Sirena, which arrived at 9 am. Both are scheduled to start in the late afternoon.

Near the beginning of the morning today, the Mein Schiff 4 arrived at the Port of Funchal, which stayed overnight and will leave for La Palma tomorrow at 2 pm.

