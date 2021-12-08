88 new cases this public holiday.

This Wednesday, December 8, the Region has 88 new cases of covid-19 and another 75 recovered, and the number of active cases in the Region is now 794.

According to data made available by the Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, the new cases include 84 of local transmission and four imported cases. Epidemiological investigations remain ongoing.

The epidemiological bulletin indicates that the Region accounts for a total of 14,541 cases of infection by the new coronavirus and 117 deaths associated with the disease.

Like this: Like Loading...