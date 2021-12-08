Incidence Charts in Madeira and Portugal

Thanks to Dietmar Weiß for this update.

The Covid-19 pandemia has continued strongly to spread in Portugal as well in Madeira the last weeks. Perhaps the only good thing to say is that it seems not to continue its exponential growth but has been rising more or less linear the last days.

Some first signs of hope that this “fourth wave” might reach its top soon are to be seen on the data from Alentejo and Acores provinces that keep dropping for the last two weeks again. Even the Madeira total figures have gone to a below-linear incline for this period.

On Madeira, the figures for some more rural counties like Calheta, Ponta do Sol Ribeira Brava and Sao Vicente seem to be on the retreat now, while they are still skyrocketing in Camara do Lobos and Machico.

Given the perspective of frequent reunions with family members from abroad for the Christmas days, we just can keep our fingers crossed that the situation stays under control until January.

Please tell all your friends to be cautios and to use every possibility to get your booster vaccination soon, keep the facemasks on inside the supermarkets and shoppingcentres – and stay healthy!

