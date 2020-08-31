The Region has presented three new cases imported from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 161, 43 of which are active, IASAÚDE reported this Monday.

These are 3 imported cases, 1 from the Lisbon and Tagus Valley region and 2 from South Africa.

Keeping the cumulative total of 118 cases recovered from COVID-19, there are 43 active cases, of which 32

are imported cases identified in the context of surveillance activities implemented at

Madeira Airport and 11 are cases of local transmission.

Regarding the isolation of positive cases, 22 people are isolated in a

dedicated hotel unit and 21 in their own accommodation.

Since yesterday, there has been 1 report of a traveler who is being studied by the authorities. Laboratory tests and an epidemiological investigation are ongoing.

To date, 16839 people are being monitored by the health authorities of the various counties in the region,

using the MadeiraSafeToDiscover application, 7605 of these people are under active surveillance.

Contacts for the SRS24 Line (800 24 24 20) total 11671, plus 38 calls in the last 24 hours.

From RTP Madeira