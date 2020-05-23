In just a few hours, three boys were assisted by firefighters, all victims of stings from the Portuguese Caravels.

After yesterday two young people were injured, during this Saturday another person was injured at Formosa beach, due to burns caused by the Portuguese caravels, which are hitting the coast in large quantities. The injuries were caused by the tentacles, a potentially stinging and dangerous poison, and it was necessary to carry out the rescue and transport the 18-year-old to the Hospital.

From JM