Important Passport Information

If anyone is planning a holiday this year please double check the validity of your passports as the Passport Offices have started a strike for 5 weeks from today, until May 5th.

Passport Office workers have gone on strike during a dispute with the government over jobs, pay and pensions. Here’s everything you need to know about the five-week walkout and what it means for renewing your passport.

The strike began today 3rd April and is set to last until 5 May.

More than 1,000 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) at eight passport processing centres across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will walk out.

