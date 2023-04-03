NRP Mondego leaves the port of Caniçal to carry out tests at sea

The NRP Mondego left this morning from the port of Caniçal to carry out tests at sea, as part of the technical visit that is being carried out after a series of repairs on board. The information was advanced to DIÁRIO by the spokesman of the Portuguese Navy.

In this sense, it should still return to the same port today, awaiting further instructions after knowing the result of the evaluation that is now taking place.

The NRP Mondego is involved in controversy after 13 soldiers refused to board, allegedly due to the lack of security conditions on board, on March 11, when they were preparing for a mission to accompany a Russian ship that was sailing off the coast of Porto Santo. The process is now under way, with the 13 soldiers being accused of insubordination.

This case led to the surrender of these elements, who after a series of training sessions tried to leave the port of Funchal. However, on the 28th of March, a new breakdown led the NRP Mondego to be towed to the port of Caniçal, where it remained until today, the day on which it ‘went out to sea’ to carry out tests after intervention.

NRP Mondego was eventually replaced by NRP Setúbal, which now provides missions in the Region.

From Diário Notícias

