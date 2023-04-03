Sand fills Porto Santo

If there is a tradition that many Madeirans like to keep, it is spending Easter in Porto Santo. It is the first big getaway of the year on the golden island and also the time for the first bathing trips for many.

And, for those who are already in the process of arranging a few days of rest, we bring you excellent news: Porto Santo beach is full of sand.

The cover on Jornal Madeira this morning shows how nature is being generous, after in recent years bathers have had to constantly dodge pebbles.

The subject makes the headline of today’s JM, which brings the suggestive title “Sand returns to fill Porto Santo beach”. There is so much sand that the harbor is filling up and will have to be cleared of sand in the coming months.

From Jornal Madeira

