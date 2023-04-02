WIND WARNING and WEATHER UPDATE

Spectacular image that represents two forces in

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued a strong wind warning today.

“It is reported that the general situation of the weather (wind and sea) for the seafront has been received from the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, until 18:00 local time on April 3rd, referring to the Madeira Archipelago”, with waves up to three meters expected offshore on the north coast.

According to the IPMA forecast, “the wind will be from the northeast fair to moderate, sometimes fresh at the beginning, gradually becoming from the north cool to very fresh from the beginning of the morning, sometimes strong at the end”.

Looking beyond tomorrow, I cant see the wind becoming weaker, and this could cause some airport problems on Tuesday.

I actually a see a problem with the wind for tomorrow, as it will only start to get stronger from Monday evening, so expect more weather alerts later tomorrow. Tuesday will be the say the wind will be strong, we could see gusts over 100km in the mountain areas.

The good weather is coming to an end, with temperatures dropping a little, especially from Wednesday, and tomorrow could see rain on the north coast and mountainous regions.

April could well be a month of higher than normal rainfall.

