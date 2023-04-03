Strong wind warning.

The Captaincy of Funchal issued a warning of strong wind and sea turmoil.

This notice is valid until 21:00 on Tuesday.

The wind will be strong and gusty, with gusts off 95 km over the mountains, and 75km on the North and south coasts.

In this sense, the captaincy recommends that vessel owners and shipowners adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

Rain has already started falling on the north of the island and the far east with Machico and Santa Cruz having a good watering.

If travelling to and from the island tomorrow , it’s best to be prepared for any delays or cancelled flights. Hopefully it won’t come to this and you will all get to your destinations as planned. 😊

Expect this weather warning to be extended though to Wednesday.

