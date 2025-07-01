At least 11 cancelled flights prompt complaints at Madeira Airport

This Monday, June 30, 11 cancellations were registered (between arrivals and departures) at Madeira International Airport – Cristiano Ronaldo, according to the ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal page .

The constraints, resulting from the adverse weather conditions that affected airport operations throughout today, gave rise to several indignant reports from passengers who ended up ‘left stranded’.

In addition to the case of the passengers on the diverted EasyJet flight to Lisbon, who were held for six hours inside the aircraft, DIÁRIO also received complaints from a passenger on the Ryanair flight (FR 6050) bound for Porto.

According to the same source, the flight that would end up being cancelled suffered successive delays, without the necessary assistance being provided to passengers, including “people in wheelchairs, babies and cancer patients”, who waited for hours, allegedly without knowing “whether or not they would have a hotel to stay overnight” and without receiving “any support for meals” or explanation about what was happening.

“It was very sad to see people in suffering, diabetics, sick people, children lying on the floor without knowing what was in store for them,” added the passenger who asked to remain anonymous.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...